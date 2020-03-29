26

19

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

ITZY switches up 'Wannabe' dance parts in fun new choreography video

AKP STAFF

ITZY has a special treat for fans!

On March 29 KST, their agency JYP Entertainment unveiled a 'part switch' choreography video for the group's latest single "Wannabe." The clip starts out with each member taking a turn drawing another member's name out of a box. They then perform the entirety of the song's stage choreography as that member, causing a little struggling and a whole lot of laughs.

Meanwhile, on the same day of the dance video's release, the group also won 'Inkigayo' for the second consecutive week.

Check out the 'part switch' video above!

  1. ITZY
6 4,974 Share 58% Upvoted

2

Festizio213 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

That was just what I needed this morning. <3

Share

1

hakmyeon217 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Lia being confused for 3 minutes is the biggest mood ever

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
23 hours ago   151   39,751
[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
23 hours ago   151   39,751

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND