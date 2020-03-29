ITZY switches up 'Wannabe' dance parts in fun new choreography video

ITZY has a special treat for fans!

On March 29 KST, their agency JYP Entertainment unveiled a 'part switch' choreography video for the group's latest single "Wannabe." The clip starts out with each member taking a turn drawing another member's name out of a box. They then perform the entirety of the song's stage choreography as that member, causing a little struggling and a whole lot of laughs.

Meanwhile, on the same day of the dance video's release, the group also won 'Inkigayo' for the second consecutive week.

Check out the 'part switch' video above!