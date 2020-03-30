Hwang Jung Eum invites BTOB's Sungjae in for a drink at her 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' in 1st drama teaser

JTBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' has released its first teaser, giving viewers a brief explanation of what this mysterious, fantastical food cart is all about!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' tells the story of a strange food cart where customers can stop by and rest in the dream world. While her customers enjoy respite at her food cart, the cart's ill-tempered madame pays a visit to her customers' dreams and resolves their worldly frustrations.

In 'Mystic Pop-up Bar's first teaser above, BTOB's Sungjae is the newest target for the food cart's loud madame, played by Hwang Jung Eum. Sungjae takes on the role of a lowly-paid customer service agent at a supermarket named Han Gang Bae in the story, eventually being recruited as the 'Mystic Pop-up Bar's new part-time server boy.

Curious to know more? JTBC 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' (Previously known as 'Two-Way Pocha') is set to premiere on May 20!