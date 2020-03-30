22

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

EXO's Suho tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries with 'Self-Portrait'

According to SM Entertainment on March 31, EXO's Suho has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 50 different countries immediately after the release of his 1st mini album, 'Self-Portrait'!

As of March 31 KST, Suho's debut mini album is #1 on iTunes album charts in countries such as New Zealand, Mexico, Norway, The Philippines, Russia, Romania, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, France, Brazil, Chile, India, Sweden, Finland, etc. 

Furthermore, 'Self-Portrait' also topped China music charts such as 'QQ Music' and 'KuGou Music' in digital album sales, demonstrating the idol's global popularity. 

Meanwhile, Suho will be appearing as a guest on the March 31 broadcast of MBC FM4U radio 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I still can't understand why SM sends for European tours their groups that cant hit number 1 in the places where they have concerts yet EXO who gets number 1 around whole Europe even the tiniest countries is not sent to tour. No offense to the groups that toured Europe but if charts and sales are not the things that show the interset then what is? I guess SM just does whatever they want lol they dont care about sales or charts then. Don't take my comment the wrong way.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Congratulations Junmyeon, you deserve it. The album is awesome. ♥️

