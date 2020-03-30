EXO's Suho tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries with 'Self-Portrait'

According to SM Entertainment on March 31, EXO's Suho has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 50 different countries immediately after the release of his 1st mini album, 'Self-Portrait'!

As of March 31 KST, Suho's debut mini album is #1 on iTunes album charts in countries such as New Zealand, Mexico, Norway, The Philippines, Russia, Romania, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, France, Brazil, Chile, India, Sweden, Finland, etc.

Furthermore, 'Self-Portrait' also topped China music charts such as 'QQ Music' and 'KuGou Music' in digital album sales, demonstrating the idol's global popularity.

Meanwhile, Suho will be appearing as a guest on the March 31 broadcast of MBC FM4U radio 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'.

