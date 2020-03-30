EXO's Chanyeol goes for a refreshing dip as the cover star of 'High Cut'

'High Cut' magazine has released a slew of handsome cuts for its latest cover star, EXO's Chanyeol! For this pictorial, Chanyeol paired up with elegant mens' fragrance brand 'Acqua di Parma' on the shores of Bali, welcoming the season of summer with his flawless visuals.

The upcoming issue of 'High Cut' featuring Chaneyol will also contain 23 photos right from the idol's very own film camera, available exclusively in the 261st issue.



During his interview, Chanyeol reflected on his career as a member of EXO for the past 8 years. "I don't feel like our debut or our trainee days was that long ago. We've been busy promoting all this time, and we've always been together as a group all this time. I'm also busy with all kinds of things this year as well, so I think time will continue to flow naturally for me like it has." He added, "Whether it be individually or as EXO, I am always striving toward a more 'respectful, cool' group and person. Even after time passes, I want to be cool and respectful."

