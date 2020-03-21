Han Ye Seul shares her go-to healthy and easy recipes + thanks 2M followers on her Instagram

Actress Han Ye Seul has revealed her favorite healthy and easy recipes for fans!





In the latest video on her personal YouTube channel 'Han Ye Seul is', the actress invited viewers over to her kitchen and shared 3 healthy and easy recipes. In the video, she says, "If you make a habit of eating (deliciously cooked) vegetables they are much tastier and addictive than the chips or snacks we usually eat."



On the same day on March 20, she hit 2M followers on her Instagram. Check out the recipes above and congratulations to Han Ye Seul!