Stray Kids have dropped Inst. Lyric Card for their upcoming release.



On March 22 at midnight KST, Stray Kids gave fans a sneak peek at their upcoming 'Mixtape: On Track', originally titled 'Even a Fool Would Know' (literal translation).

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned until the full drop of the mixtape on March 25 at 6 PM KST!