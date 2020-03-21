Former YG employee says he spotted Seungri at a club with women right before his enlistment

Former YG employee says he spotted Seungri at a club in Seoul with women right before his enlistment.



On March 11, a former YG employee held an interview with a YouTube channel. He shared some of the inside scoops saying he worked for the label for 2 years. After the short 3 minutes interview, he revealed he has spotted Seungri at a club in mid-February of this year.

In the video, he says, "I thought he would have stayed at home so it was quite surprising. I could tell it was really him because it wasn't crowded. It was a weekday. He seemed like he was doing business with few foreign Asians. He was also hanging out with very attractive friends."

The part he talks about spotting Seungri at a club starts at 4:30 mark in the video below.

