Former YG employee says he spotted Seungri at a club with women right before his enlistment

On March 11, a former YG employee held an interview with a YouTube channel. He shared some of the inside scoops saying he worked for the label for 2 years. After the short 3 minutes interview, he revealed he has spotted Seungri at a club in mid-February of this year. 

In the video, he says, "I thought he would have stayed at home so it was quite surprising. I could tell it was really him because it wasn't crowded. It was a weekday. He seemed like he was doing business with few foreign Asians. He was also hanging out with very attractive friends." 

The part he talks about spotting Seungri at a club starts at 4:30 mark in the video below. 

What do you think? 

  1. Seungri
catlyn425765
Being a "former YG Employee" seems to be the newest trend to make stupid shit up. Even after all their lies and slander, they are still standing, so now they're trying out something else to bring them down. They will never not be pathetic and of course garbage like this is reported as news on Allkpop (and by the actual staff of Allkpop, not just some random user) without them even having any proof whatsoever, while actual reports with solid proof are left out of the story. Everything for the views and clicks.

taichou_san
here we go again the statement from *former yg employee* oof...give it a rest guys...at first im believe this kind of statement but when u see more and more of em...start to feels like its bullshit lol...like the statement before from the *former yg employee* said blackpink dont have male staff...i was like the hell??? there like tons of male staff around blackpink...after that false info im dont really believe anymore from this *former yg employee* statement

