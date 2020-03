EXO's Suho has revealed and emotional black and white teaser video showing off his good looks ahead of his solo debut.

The teaser for Suho's debut solo mini-album 'Self-Portrait' shows off the star's delicate good looks as he poses artfully with cameras, indicating that it may play an important symbol in his debut.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for more information regarding Suho's debut which will be on March 30 at 6 pm KST.