Charges against Eddy Kim in Jung Joon Young's chatroom controversy case dropped

The charges against Eddy Kim for his case involving Jung Joon Young's chatroom controversy have been dropped.



On March 6, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office suspended the indictment of Eddy Kim, who was investigated last year on the charges of distributing obscene material of women illegally. However, the prosecution has suspended the indictment as the singer only distributed lewd material on one occasion of a photo he found online, and he showed deep regret about his actions. A suspension of indictment or stay of proceedings means his case will be halted, and the investigation has been discontinued, which means the charges have essentially been dropped.



Police revealed Eddy Kim did not directly film or distribute illegal images of women, but he shared an image he searched on the internet in the KakaoTalk chatroom, which included members Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and Seungri. The chatroom is also reported to have been a group chat for hobbies, not the chat room where illegal media was shared.



Eddy Kim's label Mystic Story has stated the singer is deeply remorseful about his behavior.