BTOB send heartfelt video messages to fellow members in special 8th anniversary video

BTOB sent video messages to their fellow members in a special video for their 8th anniversary.



On March 18, BTOB picked member names out of a box and sent a heartfelt video messages to one another. Eunkwang said he learned from Hyunsik's approach to music, Minhyuk said he was proud of Ilhoon, Changsub told Sungjae to grow up healthy, Hyunsik said he could rely on Eunkwang, Peniel told Changsub to work hard in the army, Ilhoon had a short but cute message for Peniel, and Sungjae said he wants to learn Minhyuk's passion.



Watch BTOB's special 8th anniversary video above, their previous one here if you missed it, and make sure to turn on the English captions.