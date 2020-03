VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) gave fans a preview of his 'Men's Health' cover.



Kwon Hyun Bin is featured on the cover of the April issue of 'Men's Health', and on March 18, he revealed a preview on Instagram. In one photo, Kwon Hyun Bin's physique is on full display, while he takes on a stylish, mature concept in a grey suit.



In related news, Kwon Hyun Bin made a comeback with "Love the Moon" featuring AKMU's Suhyun and BLOO.

Stay tuned for updates on VIINI!