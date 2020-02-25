More fan meetings + '2020 Seoul Fashion Week' cancelled as coronavirus cases in Korea surpass 1,100

As of February 26 at 9 AM KST according to 'SBS News', the total number of Coronavirus (COVID19) cases in South Korea have reached 1,146 patients.

A total of 169 new cases have been discovered since yesterday (February 25), including 153 from the Daegu/Kyungbuk region, 4 from Seoul, 8 from Busan, 1 from Incheon, etc. Also as of February 26 at 9 AM KST, media outlets have recorded a total of 12 deaths caused by the Coronavirus within South Korea. Among the 12 deaths, patient #11 was reportedly Mongolian, marking the first case of a foreigner death in Korea thus far.

Due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the past few weeks within South Korea, the city of Seoul has decided to cancel one of Korea's most representative fashion events - the '2020 Seoul Fashion Week'.

Originally, the '2020 Seoul Fashion Week' was scheduled to take place from March 17-21 in Seoul's DDP, followed by the '2020 Seoul Fashion Code' from March 25-27. However, after holding an urgent meeting with representatives from the 'Seoul Fashion Week' participants including various designers scheduled to hold showcases, it was decided that the event would be cancelled in light of the city's advisory to refrain from holding large group meetings as much as possible.



In addition, more K-Pop events such as B1A4's upcoming official an meeting '2020 B1A4 ♥ BANA Fan Meeting - Road' (originally scheduled for March 22) and TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 1st fan live 'Dream x Together' (originally scheduled from March 7-8) have ultimately been cancelled as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus threat.



The Grace's Sunday, who was expected to hold her wedding ceremony this weekend, also took to her Instagram to share that she has decided to postpone her wedding in light of the Coronavirus situation.





Stay tuned for updates on the Coronavirus threat in Korea.