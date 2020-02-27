5

VICTON's Sejun goes bright blue in 'Continuous' moving poster & image

VICTON's Sejun is featured in the latest moving poster and teaser images for 'Continuous'.

In his teasers, Sejun stands out in bright blue locks. VICTON's upcoming sixth mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.

Check out Sejun's moving poster above and his teaser image below.

