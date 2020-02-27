NCT 127's Taeyong, Johnny & Taeil 'Kick It' in latest 'Neo Zone' teaser images

NCT 127's Taeyong, Johnny, and Taeil have revealed their "Kick It" teaser images for 'Neo Zone'.
The teaser images feature the three NCT subunit members in a striking, martial arts concept. NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' is dropping on March 6 KST.
What do you think of NCT 127's latest teaser images?
