13

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

NCT 127's Taeyong, Johnny & Taeil 'Kick It' in latest 'Neo Zone' teaser images

AKP STAFF

NCT 127's Taeyong, Johnny, and Taeil have revealed their "Kick It" teaser images for 'Neo Zone'.

The teaser images feature the three NCT subunit members in a striking, martial arts concept. NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' is dropping on March 6 KST.

What do you think of NCT 127's latest teaser images?

  1. Taeyong
  2. Taeil
  3. NCT 127
  4. Johnny
  5. NEO ZONE
  6. NEOZONE
  7. KICK IT
1 820 Share 76% Upvoted

1

zkzsks301 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Give a lot of love to Neo Zone n NCT127

Share
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
1 hour ago   49   4,789
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
1 hour ago   49   4,789
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
1 hour ago   49   4,789

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND