VICTON gears up for 7-member comeback with sleek trailer for 'Continuous' mini album

VICTON is almost back!

On February 24 at midnight KST, the group unveiled a short trailer for their sixth mini album 'Continuous.' In the video, which is shot entirely in black and white, all seven members can be seen up close before they are joined together, making dynamic poses as a rapidly eclipsing moonlight shines above them.

Meanwhile, 'Continuous' is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback, and check out the trailer above!