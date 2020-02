ITZY is continuing to drop teasers for their upcoming mini album 'IT'z ME'!

On February 24 at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled individual concept teasers for member Yeji. In the images, Yeji is fashion forward in two differently bold hairstyles, rocking chunky chain metal accessories and a confident stare.

Meanwhile, 'IT'z ME,' featuring title track "Wannabe," is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images of Yeji below!