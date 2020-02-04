SAAY reveals intense story teaser video for 'Winter'

SAAY has revealed an intense story teaser video for "Winter".
After a cinematic teaser, SAAY has dropped another epic teaser that seems to tell the story of the rapper as a patient and glamorous performer. The latest teaser video also reveals more of the "Winter" melody.
"Winter" drops on February 5 KST. What do you think of SAAY's teasers so far?
