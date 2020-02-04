Actress Gong Hyo Jin tops poll of most entertaining actors

Actress Gong Hyo Jin has topped the list of most entertaining actors.



On February 4, community portal site DC Inside revealed the results of a poll asking "Every project they star in is fun, the star who's walking entertainment?" The poll was held from January 26 to February 1, and in the end, 'When the Camellia Blooms' actress Gong Hyo Jin topped the list with 27.7%.



In 2nd was Hyun Bin, and in third was Jang Na Ra. Other stars who ranked high include Shin Se Kyung, Lee Bo Young, and Park Shin Hye.



Who would you vote for?

