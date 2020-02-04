66

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Actress Jung Yoo Mi writes letter to fans after dating news with Kangta

Actress Jung Yoo Mi has written a letter to fans after she and Kangta confirmed they were dating.

After Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi were wrapped up in a second round of dating rumors, their labels SM Entertainment and Ace Factory confirmed the two stars are currently in a romantic relationship on February 4. In response, the actress has spoken up on Instagram in a message to fans. She wrote:

"Hello, this is Jung Yoo Mi.

I'm leaving this message to personally write to those who were shocked by the news today and those are cheering me on.

I've carefully started a sincere relationship recently with someone who was a good friend and sunbae.

I thought about it carefully and opened my heart, so I thought it was right that I tell you my thoughts personally.

Apart from my projects, I was careful and I worried about revealing my personal love life, but I don't want to deny what I decided and chose to do. On the other hand, starting a public relationship is difficult and scary for me, but I'm looking forward to the idea that it may lead to better things.

I want to let you know what I have a lot of gratitude for those who are always supporting me. I sincerely thank you always.

I hope that my precious people will all have a day without pain when they can laugh."



In related news, Jung Yoo Mi and Kangta of H.O.T fame were rumored to have been dating since the summer of last year and were allegedly spotted on Jeju Island together.

안녕하세요, 정유미입니다. 오늘 저의 기사에 놀라셨을 주변 분들과 또 저를 응원해주시는 분들께 직접 말씀을 전해드리고자 글을 남기게 됐습니다. 저의 좋은 친구이자 선배였던 분과 최근 들어 진지한 만남을 조심스럽게 시작했습니다. 신중하게 생각하고 마음을 열기 시작했기에 여러분께도 직접 제 마음을 전해 드리는 게 맞는 것 같아서 이렇게 글로나마 전합니다. 작품을 떠나 개인적인 연애 사실을 공개적으로 알리는 부분이 저 역시 조심스럽고 걱정되기도 했지만, 제가 결정하고 선택한 일에 대해서 부정하고 싶지 않았습니다. 또, 한편으로는 공개된 만남을 시작한다는 것이 저에게도 많이 어렵고 두려운 일이지만 어쩌면 더 나은 날들이 될 수 있지 않을까 하는 작은 기대도 키워봅니다. 언제나 응원해주시는 많은 분께 늘 감사드리는 마음을 너무나 크게 가지고 있다고 말씀드리고 싶었어요. 항상 진심으로 감사합니다. 저의 소중한 여러분 모두 오늘 하루도 아픔 없이 웃을 수 있는 날이 되시길 바라며, 이만 줄입니다.

Lily875173 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

I still have issues with the fact that in S.Korea celebrities almost have to apologize for being dating or justifying themselves, it's ridiculous. But, anyways, good for them, may them be happy.

deadbysociaty274 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

date all u want, with who u comfy to. no need to feels sorry abt it. that ur personal life... and ppl need to stay the fuck out of it. thats what i think. single or not u are an good actress.

