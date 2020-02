VIXX's Ravi visited 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on February 28 and performed some of his songs along with rapper DinDin!

Ravi lit up the stage with a variety of performances including his track "ROCKSTAR" and more. He also performed with DinDin as well and covered Lee Juck's "As One Says". Check out all the videos from his appearance on the show.