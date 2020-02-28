7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Jessica plays a juicy game of 'Never Have I Ever' with her best friends, admits that she dated a K-pop star?

Jessica recently uploaded a Youtube video showing her and her best friends playing a game of 'Never Have I Ever' where one of her friends hinted that the fashion designer and artist may have dated a K-pop star in the past. 

The questions mentioned a strip club, crazy stalker fans, and more and required the players to drink if they had done the action mentioned in the question. When a question regarding dating a K-pop star came up, Jessica stated: "We were just friends..." before drinking. 

itd be more surprising if she hadn't

