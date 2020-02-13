4

Posted by germainej

Pentagon drop 'Dr. BeBe' dance practice video

Pentagon have dropped their dance practice video for "Dr. BeBe".

In the video above, Pentagon go over the choreography for their latest track. "Dr. BeBe" is the title song of Pentagon's first full album 'Universe: The Black Hall', and it's about calling for help from someone you love.

Check out Pentagon's "Dr. BeBe" dance practice above and their intense MV here if you missed it!

kookaholik114
30 minutes ago

hello prince huitaek

