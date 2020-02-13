26

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Sehun donates scholarship money to his elementary school

EXO's Sehun made a generous donation to his former elementary school!

On February 13, reports revealed Sehun had donated 20 million Won ($16907.67 USD) to Seoul Mangu Elementary School to use towards student scholarships, which will be handed out to top students when they graduate on February 10. The school celebrated the EXO member's donation with a banner. 

Sehun has previously donated to charities for children, such as the child and infant care center Eden I Vile. He also volunteers every year at the child welfare center Sun Duk Home on Children's Day.

SM Entertainment stated, "It seems this was a personal donation he made."

ias-min156 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

so many idols donates alot of money or important objects these days and many idols gives back schools that helped them grew in what they are, That's so fantastic. This is the main thing I love about k-pop genre and idols overall, the FACT that 90% of them are kindhearted, extra humble, compared to western music where if you get big, next day is only party, alcohol and women all the way

1

inspiexol124 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Uri angel 💕💕

