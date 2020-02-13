EXO's Sehun donates scholarship money to his elementary school

EXO's Sehun made a generous donation to his former elementary school!



On February 13, reports revealed Sehun had donated 20 million Won ($16907.67 USD) to Seoul Mangu Elementary School to use towards student scholarships, which will be handed out to top students when they graduate on February 10. The school celebrated the EXO member's donation with a banner.



Sehun has previously donated to charities for children, such as the child and infant care center Eden I Vile. He also volunteers every year at the child welfare center Sun Duk Home on Children's Day.



SM Entertainment stated, "It seems this was a personal donation he made."