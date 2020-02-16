10

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GFRIEND wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, KARD, Pentagon, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Kangnam x Koon Zo made their 'Inkigayo' debut with "U Got Daddy," and H&D (X1's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) made their unit debut with "Toward Tomorrow." The Boyz made a comeback with "Reveal," Rocket Punch returned with "Bouncy," MAMAMOO's Moon Byul made a solo comeback with "Eclipse," Cherry Bullet returned with "Hands Up," KARD came back with "Red Moon," and Pentagon returned with "Dr. BeBe."

As for the winner, Noel, GFRIEND, and Baek Ye Rin were nominees. In the end, GFRIEND won with their single "Crossroads."

Other performers were DKB, VERIVERY, Cignature, iKON, EVERGLOW, LOONA, ENOi, and Sechskies.

Check out this week's performances below!

DEBUT: Kangnam x Koon Zo

==

DEBUT: H&D

==

COMEBACK: The Boyz

==
COMEBACK: Rocket Punch

==

COMEBACK: MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet

==

COMEBACK: KARD

==

COMEBACK: Pentagon

==

DKB

==

VERIVERY

==

Cignature

==

iKON

==

EVERGLOW

==

LOONA

==

ENOi

==

Sechskies

  1. Cherry Bullet
  2. Cignature
  3. DKB
  4. EVERGLOW
  5. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  6. iKON
  7. KARD
  8. LOONA
  9. Moon Byul
  10. Kangnam
  11. Noel
  12. Pentagon
  13. Rocket Punch
  14. Sechskies
  15. The Boyz
  16. VERIVERY
  17. Baek Ye Rin
  18. H
2 716 Share 83% Upvoted

0

WarkopDki7 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Nice girls! Take care of your health after a busy schedule of promotions and broadcasts.

Share

0

bartkun2,832 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago
Nothing better than some cool girl group performances in the morning! 😎
Guys don't sleep on Rocket Punch and Cherry Bullet, their performances are more than worth watching, they're amazing.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Anchorwoman talks about not wearing a bra on air
11 hours ago   56   72,451
misc.
Anchorwoman talks about not wearing a bra on air
11 hours ago   56   72,451

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND