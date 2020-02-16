GFRIEND wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, KARD, Pentagon, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Kangnam x Koon Zo made their 'Inkigayo' debut with "U Got Daddy," and H&D (X1's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) made their unit debut with "Toward Tomorrow." The Boyz made a comeback with "Reveal," Rocket Punch returned with "Bouncy," MAMAMOO's Moon Byul made a solo comeback with "Eclipse," Cherry Bullet returned with "Hands Up," KARD came back with "Red Moon," and Pentagon returned with "Dr. BeBe."



As for the winner, Noel, GFRIEND, and Baek Ye Rin were nominees. In the end, GFRIEND won with their single "Crossroads."



Other performers were DKB, VERIVERY, Cignature, iKON, EVERGLOW, LOONA, ENOi, and Sechskies.



Check out this week's performances below!



DEBUT: Kangnam x Koon Zo



DEBUT: H&D

COMEBACK: The Boyz

COMEBACK: Rocket Punch

COMEBACK: MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet

COMEBACK: KARD

COMEBACK: Pentagon

DKB

VERIVERY

Cignature

iKON

EVERGLOW

LOONA

ENOi

Sechskies