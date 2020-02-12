EXO Kai's cute interaction with 7-year-old fan makes headlines

EXO Kai's cute interaction with a 7-year-old fan has made headlines.



On February 11, Kai shared the photos below along with the message, "I want to change my profile photo. Suggest something to me." He later commented, "I'll be back later," and "I only have 8% battery left. If it turns off, I'll have to go to sleep."

One fan then responded, "Oppa, I love you. I'm 7 years old," to which Kai corrected, "Uncle," making fans laugh. Other fans said, "If I'm 17, can I call you oppa," "Oppa, I'm 23," "What do I call you if we're the same age," "You're a human heater," and more.



In other news, Kai recently gifted fans a dance video of his solo song "Spoiler".



