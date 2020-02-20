Luna to return solo with a remake single, 'Even If It Hurts And Hurts'

f(x) member/solo artist Luna will be releasing a new remake single this month, "Even If It Hurts And Hurts".

Originally sung by Sol Flower in 2006, "Even If It Hurts And Hurts" was a song that Luna sang while auditioning to become a singer during her youth. The 2006 song will be remade with Luna's signature vocal style.

Look forward to Luna's new remake single coming this February 25. Meanwhile, Luna is currently promoting as an artist under her new agency Hue Map Contents, after parting ways with SM Entertainment back in September of 2019.

