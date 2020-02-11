Former U-KISS member Eli talks about working as delivery man to make ends meet for family

Former U-KISS member Eli opened up about working as a delivery man to make ends meet for his family.



On the February 11th episode of 'Radio Star', Eli revealed he'd worked as a delivery man last year, saying, "I worked in delivery early last year. I was still promoting, but I had no work... Early last year in January was the most difficult for me. I had no work, and there were concerts. However, I would practice for 3 months, stay overseas for 1 month or 2, and get paid 3 months later because it was overseas. That would mean I had nothing for 6 months, so I worked part-time."



He continued to say that he worked from 1AM to 4PM every day delivering food to schools. Eli said, "The monthly rent was backed up, and everything else was backed up." However, the former idol star expressed it wasn't all bad, saying, "Still, I was really happy then. I learned a lot while working. That's when I felt for the first time that if I worked hard, I would be acknowledged."



Eli also revealed he has no plans to promote as a singer. As previously reported, Eli married a former racing model 11 years his senior in June of 2014. They welcomed their first child in June of 2015.