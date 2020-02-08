8

Posted by germainej

Bear Grylls responds to fan requests to get BTS's Jin on 'Man vs. Wild'

Bear Grylls responded to fan requests to get BTS's Jin on 'Man vs. Wild'.

Jin is known among fans as a fan of survivalist and 'Man vs. Wild' host Bear Grylls, and ARMY have been trying to get the BTS member on the show. On February 7, Bear Grylls responded to fan requests by simply responding, "He's a great guy..."

ARMY made sure to supply clips of Jin on the survival show 'Law of the Jungle' to convince the 'Man vs. Wild' host.

Do you want to see Jin on 'Man vs. Wild'?


jjajangmyeon231,687 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

We got a good glimpse of what he'd be like in that sort of environment when he was on Law of the Jungle, imagine the comedy gold jin would produce if he ever goes on the show, will probs talk to some animal and ask 'do you know bts?' or the classic i am worldwide handsome 😄

up10tionPLZ-457 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

i been saying jin should go to the wild for the longest time now

i just think he should stay there 😂

