Bear Grylls responds to fan requests to get BTS's Jin on 'Man vs. Wild'

Bear Grylls responded to fan requests to get BTS's Jin on 'Man vs. Wild'.
Jin is known among fans as a fan of survivalist and 'Man vs. Wild' host Bear Grylls, and ARMY have been trying to get the BTS member on the show. On February 7, Bear Grylls responded to fan requests by simply responding, "He's a great guy..."
ARMY made sure to supply clips of Jin on the survival show 'Law of the Jungle' to convince the 'Man vs. Wild' host.
Do you want to see Jin on 'Man vs. Wild'?
