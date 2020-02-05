GFriend reveal dance practice video for 'Crossroads'

GFriend have revealed their dance practice video for "Crossroads".



GFriend dropped their eighth mini album 'Labyrinth' and title track "Crossroads" earlier this week, and they now have a choreography practice video for fans. As previously reported, "Crossroads" is about dealing with the emotions of standing at an intersection, not really knowing which direction you should choose, and the MV follows a fantasy-inspired concept.



Watch GFriend's "Crossroads" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.