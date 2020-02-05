42

20

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

GFriend reveal dance practice video for 'Crossroads'

AKP STAFF

GFriend have revealed their dance practice video for "Crossroads".

GFriend dropped their eighth mini album 'Labyrinth' and title track "Crossroads" earlier this week, and they now have a choreography practice video for fans. As previously reported, "Crossroads" is about dealing with the emotions of standing at an intersection, not really knowing which direction you should choose, and the MV follows a fantasy-inspired concept.

Watch GFriend's "Crossroads" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it. 

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. CROSSROADS
8 3,425 Share 68% Upvoted

1

AnonymousInsider321 pts 1 day ago 6
1 day ago

I really should check them out. Do they have anything aggressive like everglow ish or are they more of a soft and poppy, any recommendations on where to start?

Share

6 more replies

0

MimooooOO48 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Nice!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
9 hours ago   36   12,552
G-Dragon
G-Dragon spotted at '2020 Nike Forum'
7 hours ago   21   11,437
G-Dragon
G-Dragon spotted at '2020 Nike Forum'
7 hours ago   21   11,437
iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
9 hours ago   36   12,552
BVNDIT
BVNDIT drop dynamic, cut-out MV for 'Cool'
9 hours ago   2   1,597
GDRAGON NEW SHOELACE NECKTIE
17 hours ago   16   8,868

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND