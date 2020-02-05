156

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS's label Big Hit Entertainment doubles revenue in 2019, reveals new boy group plans

Big Hit Entertainment has revealed its earnings from 2019 and plans to debut a new boy group.

On February 4, Big Hit Entertainment's co-CEO Bang Si Hyuk reveals the label's plans during their corporate briefing. The label, which is home to BTS, acquired Source Music and launched BELIFT last year, and they plan to diversify themselves in music, concerts, video content, intellectual property, and platforms. 

The agency brought in 587.9 billion Won ($497,146,170.95 USD) in consolidated revenue last year, doubling their 2018 revenue, and recorded 97.5 billion Won ($82,448,973.75 USD) in operating profits.

Bang Si Hyuk further revealed that the label plans to debut a new boy group in 2022.

Kirsty_Louise7,251 pts 1 day ago 14
1 day ago

BTS' hugely successful stadium tour will have a lot to do with the huge jump in profit. This years tour is going to be even bigger, so profits are likely to grow even further. It's incredible to see BigHit grow from being on the brink of failure to this!

DisplayName9753,323 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

This year will be even bigger, I guess. Bang Shihyuk is a clever businessman and it's the best time for investments. I can't imagine their profits in 5 years when they'll have ~3 more groups.

