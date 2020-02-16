X1 still revealed to have received none of the debut album profits

None of the X1 members have received any of their pay from X1 promotions.

Despite CJ ENM promising to be responsible for the trainees, CJ ENM has yet to pay the labels or the trainees. The labels repeatedly asked for the profits from the members' X1 promotions, but they have not received any. Back in November, CJ ENM had said that it was not yet the period of time for the distributions of profits, but the case is still remaining the same after X1's disbandment.

What do you think will end up happening?