Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

X1 still revealed to have received none of the debut album profits

None of the X1 members have received any of their pay from X1 promotions.

Despite CJ ENM promising to be responsible for the trainees, CJ ENM has yet to pay the labels or the trainees. The labels repeatedly asked for the profits from the members' X1 promotions, but they have not received any. Back in November, CJ ENM had said that it was not yet the period of time for the distributions of profits, but the case is still remaining the same after X1's disbandment. 

What do you think will end up happening?

diadems-1,404 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The correct course of action for the idols is to either sue CJE&M or take the L and move on with their careers.


Unfortunately the only reasonable option is the latter because they have no hope of winning a lawsuit against CJE&M because of the corporation's government ties.


It's because CJE&M has enough influence that any judge would say that CJE&M is "too big to fail" and therefore the idols have no chance of winning a legitimate grievance so it's either fight the good fight and get blacklisted or deal with it and try to salvage your career elsewhere.


Welcome to kpop.

0

Vash_Outlaw607 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

The article shouldn't have led with none of the members receiving pay. Everyone knows the labels would get paid first, and the rest would go to paying off the trainees' debt for singing and dancing lessons, room and board, and daily amenities. The members probably wouldn't receive a cut of the profit for a couple of years like most groups, and that's assuming they were successful and profitable.

