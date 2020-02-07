23

14

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS reveal choreography practice for 'Black Swan'

BTS revealed their choreography practice video for "Black Swan".

BTS performed "Black Swan" for the first time on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' late last month, and the group have now revealed a practice video for the track from their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. MN Dance Company also featured in BTS's official music video

Check out BTS's "Black Swan" dance practice video above!

1

Azure_Aurora 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

One word: Majestic

Can't even imagine how it would look as an award show performance.

kookieskupkake 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Jungkook's dancing is really on another level 👌

Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
23 minutes ago   16   15,570
