BTS revealed their choreography practice video for "Black Swan".
BTS performed "Black Swan" for the first time on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' late last month, and the group have now revealed a practice video for the track from their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. MN Dance Company also featured in BTS's official music video.
Check out BTS's "Black Swan" dance practice video above!
BTS reveal choreography practice for 'Black Swan'
