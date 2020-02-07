14

8

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

iKON take you through making of 'Dive' MV

AKP STAFF

iKON have revealed the making of their music video for "Dive".

The above behind-the-scenes video of iKON reveals interviews with the members and unseen MV scenes from filming. "Dive" is the title song of the group's latest mini album 'I Decide', which marks their first comeback ever as 6 members.

Watch the making of iKON's "Dive" above and the MV here if you missed it.

  1. iKON
  2. DIVE
3 537 Share 64% Upvoted

1

m00nnim4 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Whoooa! Really nice video of making 'Dive'! Our lovely IKON 😍 Haha, Bobby, love you laughing during speaking ❤️

Share

1

leemisha14 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

your songs won me over, thanks for your work

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
25 minutes ago   18   17,026
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW releases 'DUN DUN' dance practice
10 minutes ago   0   7
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
25 minutes ago   18   17,026
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
25 minutes ago   18   17,026

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND