iKON take you through making of 'Dive' MV

iKON have revealed the making of their music video for "Dive".



The above behind-the-scenes video of iKON reveals interviews with the members and unseen MV scenes from filming. "Dive" is the title song of the group's latest mini album 'I Decide', which marks their first comeback ever as 6 members.



Watch the making of iKON's "Dive" above and the MV here if you missed it.



