Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

MN Dance Company express their thoughts on starring in BTS's 'Black Swan' choreography video

Slovenian modern dance company MN Dance Company has revealed their thoughts on being in BTS's "Black Swan" music video. 

The video, which was released back on January 17th, made a huge splash and the company experienced a lot of praise for the intricate and beautifully performed choreography.

The company's artistic directors Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia expressed their gratitude for the opportunity, saying: "We still find it hard to believe that we participated in this project. We immediately thought 'why not' when we learned that BTS wanted our dance." The company has since become a global sensation. Bremec continued, stating: "The history of contemporary dance in Europe is deep but living as a dancer isn't easy. I am moved because people are showing great interest in contemporary dance through art films." 

Both directors expressed the company's desire to explore other dance genres as well before thanking BTS, saying: "We are grateful to BTS for bringing attention to our art."

