Super Junior's Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, & Ryeowook to guest on 'Weekly Idol'

Super Junior will be appearing as guests on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', in light of their 9th full repackaged album comeback!

For this particular recording of 'Weekly Idol', which reportedly took place earlier this week, the group was represented by members Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Ryeowook. Many fans know that Shindong is no stranger to 'Weekly Idol', previously having appeared as a special MC several times.





Meanwhile, Super Junior's 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless', containing their title track "2YA2YAO!" plus more, is set for release on January 28 at 6 PM KST!

