15

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, & Ryeowook to guest on 'Weekly Idol'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior will be appearing as guests on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', in light of their 9th full repackaged album comeback!

For this particular recording of 'Weekly Idol', which reportedly took place earlier this week, the group was represented by members Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Ryeowook. Many fans know that Shindong is no stranger to 'Weekly Idol', previously having appeared as a special MC several times.

Meanwhile, Super Junior's 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless', containing their title track "2YA2YAO!" plus more, is set for release on January 28 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Super Junior
  2. Shindong
  3. Ryeowook
  4. Eunhyuk
  5. Donghae
3 1,161 Share 88% Upvoted

4

digess215 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

RIP hosts, even doni and coni struggle with just 4 and they are very experienced

Share

3

kyrakolor133 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Ooh fun! Suju always makes me die laughing on this show

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Idols who will have to enlist in 2020
4 hours ago   55   85,748
misc.
Idols who will have to enlist in 2020
4 hours ago   55   85,748
Jungkook
Sold Out King Jungkook of BTS dominates China
10 hours ago   3   2,600

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND