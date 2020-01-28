A Pink's label to take legal action on girl group's behalf

A Pink's label Play M announced plans to take legal action on the girl group's behalf.



On January 27, Play M revealed on A Pink's official fan cafe, "We plan to take legal action against those who make personal attacks and sexual harassing remarks, spread false rumors, and post malicious comments online about our artist A Pink. Recently, these malicious commenters' behavior has caused mental harm to not only the artists, but to their family and acquaintances as well."

The label continued that they plan to take strong legal action on the girl group's behalf, and they will continue to monitor the situation.



Stay tuned for updates.