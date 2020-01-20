Netizens debate whether or not the lipstick is Heechul's or Momo's

Netizens have kicked up a debate to decipher whose lipstick was discovered at Super Junior member Heechul's home last year, during skyDrama's home variety program 'Why Did You Come To My House'!

On an episode of 'Why Did You Come To My House', fellow stars like DinDin, Han Hye Jin, and Austin Kang visited Heechul's home for the first time ever and were immediately shocked by Heechul's obsessive cleanliness.

The three stars then took a tour of the home, visiting Heechul's bedroom, his bathroom, and more!

When the three visitors reached the bathroom, model Han Hye Jin's sharp eyes caught sight of a familiar product - lipstick!

Han Hye Jin simply commented after picking the object up, "It looks like there was this one thing you missed when you cleaned up..."

DinDin added on, "This is clearly for females!"

However, Heechul fervently clarified, "No no no, this was a gift! It's from fans!"

But soon after Heechul officially admitted to his current relationship with TWICE member Momo, fans were quick to point out that Momo also possesses a very similar lipstick from the same brand.

Some netizens argued, "It could very well be Heechul's, he's an idol after all", "Male celebs use lipstick too though", "If it's Heechul, it's possible", "It's like such a common-looking 'Chanel' lipstick/lip balm", "I mean whether its his or her's, neither would be all that weird since they're dating", "Hey I have that too", "Heenim gets tons of different lipsticks and lip products from fans as gifts", and more.

On the other hand, some pointed out, "Maybe Momo tried it and liked it so she recommended it to him", "Even if it is hers, it's totally possible for him to have that at his house, it's his girlfriend kekeke", "Oho~ Is it really hers?", "Celebrities probably have the most dates at home", etc.

You can catch the full clip from 'Why Did You Come To My House', below. What do you think of the find?