SF9 reveal behind-the-scenes of first ever music show win with 'Good Guy'

SF9 revealed a behind-the-scenes look at their first ever music show win!



The group took their first ever music show trophy with "Good Guy" on the January 16th episode of 'M! Countdown', and they made sure to film the special day. In the behind-the-scenes video above, the SF9 members are clearly touched by the win, and they make sure to give thanks to their fans, Fantasy.



In other news, SF9 also trended on Twitter after their 'M! Countdown' win.



Check out SF9's behind-the-scenes clip above and their "Good Guy" MV here if you missed it.