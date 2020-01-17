Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung responds to malicious DMs about her looks

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung responded publicly to malicious comments about her looks on Instagram.



On January 17, Choi Yoo Jung posted a screenshot of direct messages she's received on her Instagram stories. To selfies she posted of herself, she received messages that said, "So ordinary," and "You look plain and boring."



In response, the Weki Meki member wrote, "Thank you to the many people who are taking an interest in me. I know that kind of love is precious too. In order to realize this, I'm reading all of the direct messages you send me! I know there are many more people who love me. Thank you."



In other news, Choi Yoo Jung is currently taking a hiatus due to health issues. She opened an Instagram earlier this month, and a few selfies sparked cosmetic surgery rumors.





