Actor Jung Il Woo says he was more popular than Lee Min Ho in their younger years

Actor Jung Il Woo revealed he was more popular than Lee Min Ho in their younger years.



On the January 17th episode of 'Fun_stauraunt', Jung Il Woo visited a soondae restaurant from his past and reminisced, saying, "It's the same taste from long ago. It makes me think of the past. I used to go on dates with my girlfriend here. There were two famous people in the neighborhood when I was in high school. Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo."



When asked who was more popular with girls, Jung Il Woo responded, "When we were younger, I think I was a bit more popular."



Did you know Jung Il Woo and Lee Min Ho were high school friends?