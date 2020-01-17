Actor Jung Il Woo says he was more popular than Lee Min Ho in their younger years

8

Actor Jung Il Woo revealed he was more popular than Lee Min Ho in their younger years.

On the January 17th episode of 'Fun_stauraunt', Jung Il Woo visited a soondae restaurant from his past and reminisced, saying, "It's the same taste from long ago. It makes me think of the past. I used to go on dates with my girlfriend here. There were two famous people in the neighborhood when I was in high school. Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo."

When asked who was more popular with girls, Jung Il Woo responded, "When we were younger, I think I was a bit more popular."

Did you know Jung Il Woo and Lee Min Ho were high school friends?

  1. Jung Il Woo
  2. Lee Min Ho
TaeyongTrash-184 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Jung Ill woo used to be DAMN fine

