SF9 celebrate 'Good Guy' MV surpassing 15M views with fan-requested dance video

SF9 is continuing to see more and more success with their new single "Good Guy"!

On January 20 KST, the group's agency FNC Entertainment unveiled a dance practice of the song featuring the members dressed in various costumes.

The video, whose theme was voted on by SF9's fans, was made in celebration of the "Good Guy" music video surpassing 15 million YouTube views, and it features Youngbin as a racecar driver, Inseong as a Sherlock Holmes-style detective, Jaeyoon as a baseball player, Dawon as a maritime officer, Rowoon as a police officer, Juho as an astronaut, Taeyang as a doctor, Hwiyoung as a commercial pilot, and Chani as a firefighter.

Meanwhile, "Good Guy" has received two music show wins and is SF9's first single to win #1 on a music program.

Check out the video above!

