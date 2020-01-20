Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha unveil MV teaser for romantic duet 'Loveship'

Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha are getting closer to the release of their duet single!

On January 20 KST, the two artists unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming song "Loveship." In the video, a young boy and girl who share a resemblance to the singers are seen having fun together in a scenario resembling a 'first love' romance. The teaser also shows Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha as the grown-up versions, singing a preview of the song's hook: "You are my everything to me."





Meanwhile, "Loveship" is set for release on January 21 at 6 PM.

Check out the music video teaser above!