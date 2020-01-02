2PM's Jun.K & Nichkhun read fans' comments after 'My House' soars in popularity + promise a group comeback next year

On January 31, 2PM members Jun.K and Nichkhun greeted fans through a live broadcast on 'V Live' for the first time in nearly 3 years!

The two members went live due to the fact that 2PM's "My House", released back in 2015, has suddenly skyrocketed in popularity through YouTube as well as online communities and more, garnering the attention of not only old-time Hottests, but also new fans!

Jun.K, who wrote and composed "My House", said, "The song, the visuals, the choreography, and the concept all fit 2PM so well. It was disappointing at the time that we only got to promote for a short while, and so I'm so greatly thankful that it is receiving so much love after all this time."

The two 2PM members then spent some time personally reading through the hilarious comments that fans have been leaving under "My House"s MV, performance clips, etc! The most common comments included ones like, "You said see you in 10 minutes, so why aren't you guys back yet TT", "Tell me your address so I can go to your house!", and of course, "I want to go to Junho's house TT". Numerous comments also came from young fans, who wrote that they were too young when the song first came out to appreciate the charms of "My House".

Jun.K and Nichkhun couldn't hide their smiles and laughs as they read through the comments, adding, "There are so many funny comments but we cannot read them on this live broadcast. But we know how you guys feel." Nichkhun also said, "Junho's butt is very sexy when he does the 'My House' choreography," and Jun.K chimed in with, "I remember Wooyoung used to shake his head really vigorously."



The two members then also called up maknae Chansung, currently in the military, for a friendly chat. Finally, Nichkhun promised, "We will definitely also perform 'My House' for you again once we make our next comeback. We are currently discussing many things regarding songs that best fit 2PM, concepts, and more, so please wait for us." 2PM will be able to make a comeback as a full group some time next year, once maknae Chansung is discharged from his mandatory service.



