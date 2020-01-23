Park Hae Jin & Jo Bo Ah wander through mystical greenery in character posters + teaser for new KBS drama 'Forest'

Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah will be entangled in a new kind of mysterious, 'Forest' romance in their brand new KBS2 drama series, 'Forest'!

Premiering this coming January 29 at 10 PM KST, 'Forest' tells the 'healing' romance story between a rich, genius businessman with uncanny instincts and a stubborn, rookie doctor, as they meet in forest full of secrets. Park Hae Jin plays the role of a perfect and handsome businessman/volunteer emergency rescue officer, Kang San Hyuk, while opposite him, Jo Bo Ah plays the role of a rookie doctor whose career is headed for a downfall - Jung Young Jae.

You can check out Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah's official character posters ahead of 'Forest's premiere next week, below. Also in the meantime, catch the latest teaser clip of 'Forest' starring a charismatic emergency rescue squad, above.

