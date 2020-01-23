Seventeen hang out with 'Teen Vogue' for a game of 'Truth or Dare' with snacks!

The boys of Seventeen have stopped by 'Teen Vogue's studio to hang out, snacking and playing a game of 'Truth or Dare'!

The group divided up into two tables: one led by Vernon with Dino, Woozi, Seungkwan, Wonwoo, and Jun; and the other led by Joshua with The8, Junghan, Hoshi, DK, and Mingyu!

The boys got comfortable as they passed the 'Truth' and 'Dare' jars between one another, just like they would at a fun party with friends! Learn some interesting new things about the Seventeen members, above!

