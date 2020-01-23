1

4

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen hang out with 'Teen Vogue' for a game of 'Truth or Dare' with snacks!

AKP STAFF

The boys of Seventeen have stopped by 'Teen Vogue's studio to hang out, snacking and playing a game of 'Truth or Dare'!

The group divided up into two tables: one led by Vernon with Dino, Woozi, Seungkwan, Wonwoo, and Jun; and the other led by Joshua with The8, Junghan, Hoshi, DK, and Mingyu

The boys got comfortable as they passed the 'Truth' and 'Dare' jars between one another, just like they would at a fun party with friends! Learn some interesting new things about the Seventeen members, above!

  1. Seventeen
0 414 Share 20% Upvoted
Jin, Sehun
Who Wore it Better? BTS's Jin vs EXO's Sehun
4 hours ago   35   11,557
Jin, Sehun
Who Wore it Better? BTS's Jin vs EXO's Sehun
4 hours ago   35   11,557
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
22 hours ago   7   14,749

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND