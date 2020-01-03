Netizens applaud Seventeen's Mingyu for enduring firework dust & gunpowder alone on stage during 'Gayo Daejejeon'

Remember Seventeen member Mingyu's cool performance where he lit the group's giant logo on fire with a flame torch at the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon'? Fans have pointed out that the amazing performance would not have been possible without Mingyu enduring a downpour of firework dust and gunpowder on stage!

If you recall, Seventeen performed on the 'Gayo Daejejeon' lineup immediately after the artists and MCs counted down to the new year, outdoors at the Jamsil Lotte tower stage. After the grand countdown to midnight on January 1, 'Gayo Daejejeon' rang in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display surrounding the Lotte tower, wishing everyone best wishes in 2020!

However, with his solo performance coming up next, Seventeen's Mingyu had to wait alone on stage during the entire countdown and fireworks display. This meant that the idol stood directly beneath all of the fireworks, and as a result, he was hit with all of the firework dust, particles, and gunpowder that comes with the light display.

Fans also noted that despite the heavy amount of dust and particles raining down on stage, Mingyu smiled brightly when a staff member came up to give directions for the upcoming performance. Then, once the fireworks came to an end, Mingyu simply shook the dust off his head, smiled for the audience again, and got ready for his performance like a true professional!

Not to mention, according to fans who were present in the outdoor audience, the weather during the live recording reached as low as -10 degrees Celsius (~ 14 degrees Fahrenheit), and all of the artists who performed on the outdoor stage had to endure the freezing cold in their stage outfits.

Netizens applauded Mingyu for his hard work with comments like, "Mingyu seems like a really earnest guy, there's a reason that people like him succeed", "I felt bad watching him counting down to the new year all alone", "Seeing things like this, you realize what a difficult job being an idol is, no matter how much fame and fortune it comes with", "It makes you wonder how many celebs out there might act the way he did, smiling at the staff and the audience", and more.

You can catch Mingyu's full focus fancam from the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon', above!