IU to guest on lyricist Kim Eana's radio show 'Night Letter'

IU will be appearing as a guest on MBC FM radio program, 'Kim Eana's Night Letter'!

A representative from MBC radio told media outlets, "IU will be appearing as a guest on the January 7 broadcast. She has already pre-recorded her segment, and the recording took place with a comfortable atmosphere."

This will mark IU's first ever radio appearance in approximately 4 years, since 'Volume Up' which was hosted by her good friend Yoo In Na in 2016. It's well-known that lyricist Kim Eana is also a very close acquaintance of IU, as the lyricist worked on many of IU's hit songs like "Good Day", "Pink Shoes", "You and I", "Every End of the Day", and more.



'Kim Eana's Night Letter' with guest IU airs this January 7 at 12 AM KST.

