NCT 127 has prepared a very special gift for fans to commemorate 'NCT 127 Day.'

At midnight on January 27 KST, the group revealed the music video for "Dreams Come True," a 'gift song' the group created for the occasion. In the video, the members are dressed down in black suits, boasting strong visuals as they sing to the camera.

Meanwhile, 'NCT 127 Day' is celebrated by the group and their fans every January 27.

