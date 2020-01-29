Lauv teases new track 'Who' feat. BTS from his upcoming album 'How I'm Feeling'

BTS will be working with singer/song-writer Lauv once again, this time as a featuring artist in Lauv's upcoming 1st full album 'How I'm Feeling'!

According to Lauv, BTS will be featuring in a track titled "Who" from his new album 'How I'm Feeling', set for release this March 6. In addition to BTS, Lauv revealed that he also worked with singers like Sofia Reyes and Alessia Cara for 'How I'm Feeling', introducing fans to the first few titles in his new album ahead of March.

Are you looking forward to BTS x Lauv again?