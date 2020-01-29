11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lauv teases new track 'Who' feat. BTS from his upcoming album 'How I'm Feeling'

BTS will be working with singer/song-writer Lauv once again, this time as a featuring artist in Lauv's upcoming 1st full album 'How I'm Feeling'!

According to Lauv, BTS will be featuring in a track titled "Who" from his new album 'How I'm Feeling', set for release this March 6. In addition to BTS, Lauv revealed that he also worked with singers like Sofia Reyes and Alessia Cara for 'How I'm Feeling', introducing fans to the first few titles in his new album ahead of March. 

Are you looking forward to BTS x Lauv again?

Mei_Matsumoto-3,438 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Its a Lauv SONG not a BTS song.


i hope Armys understand that.

jhopes-shadow1,974 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

HOW I'M FEELING about this collab?

it makes me rethink WHO am i

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

