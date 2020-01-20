6

F.T. Island's Jaejin to enlist as an active duty soldier today

F.T. Island member Jaejin will be enlisting as an active duty soldier today, January 21 (KST). 

Jaejin plans on carrying out his 5-week basic training at the 'White Skull' division of the army's new recruit training center in Chulwon-gun, Gangwon-do, before serving the remainder of his duties on active duty. 

Before beginning his training, Jaejin plans on meeting up with fans privately to say his last goodbyes this morning. Jaejin will mark the second member of F.T. Island to enlist for his mandatory service, after Hongki in September of 2019. 

Meanwhile, Jaejin also renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment last year. Best of luck to him during his mandatory service!

Return safely Jaejin, I hope you become an even stronger, more confident person through your military service! Missing you already!

